BlackRock Inc. Acquires 118,019 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of South State worth $395,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in South State by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in South State by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.