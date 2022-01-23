BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,252 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of Science Applications International worth $416,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

