BlackRock Inc. Acquires 785,802 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $394,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

