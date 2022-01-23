BlackRock Inc. Acquires 79,149 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of Ashland Global worth $412,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.