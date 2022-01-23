BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.82% of Option Care Health worth $384,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

