BlackRock Inc. Buys 438,217 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.08% of LiveRamp worth $388,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

