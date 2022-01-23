BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.66% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $399,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

