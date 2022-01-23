BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.26% of ALLETE worth $412,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

