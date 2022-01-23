BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.67% of CMC Materials worth $384,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.