BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,598,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.72% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $414,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

