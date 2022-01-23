BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.55% of Unum Group worth $386,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.70 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

