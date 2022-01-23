BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.62% of Installed Building Products worth $401,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,009,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

IBP stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

