BlackRock Inc. Has $385.32 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.78% of ICU Medical worth $385,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

