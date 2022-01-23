BlackRock Inc. Has $393.32 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $393,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 273,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

