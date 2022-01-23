BlackRock Inc. Has $395.61 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973,961 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,103,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of R1 RCM worth $395,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 382,180 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 43,017 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

