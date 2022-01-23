BlackRock Inc. Has $400.86 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.70% of AAON worth $400,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AAON by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AAON by 262.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AAON by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

AAON opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

