BlackRock Inc. Has $401.15 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 273,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.80% of F.N.B. worth $401,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

FNB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

