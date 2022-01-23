BlackRock Inc. Has $409.38 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.88% of Shutterstock worth $409,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

