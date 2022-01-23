BlackRock Inc. Has $412.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,132,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.10% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $412,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

