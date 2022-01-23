BlackRock Inc. Has $420.97 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $420,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.68.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.