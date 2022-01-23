BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.12% of Vroom worth $395,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vroom by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vroom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

VRM opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

