BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.71% of CareTrust REIT worth $388,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 92,781.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

