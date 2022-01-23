BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.70% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $388,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

