BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.98% of FirstCash worth $388,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

