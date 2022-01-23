BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,675 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.67% of United Community Banks worth $417,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

