BlackRock Inc. Purchases 155,277 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.72% of Sunnova Energy International worth $396,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

