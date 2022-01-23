BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of Sanderson Farms worth $415,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

