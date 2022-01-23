BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.29% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $383,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

