BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,216 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.92% of Boot Barn worth $392,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

