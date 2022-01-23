BlackRock Inc. Sells 160,683 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.54% of Independent Bank Group worth $412,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

