BlackRock Inc. Sells 217,480 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,735,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.52% of CVB Financial worth $402,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.29 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.