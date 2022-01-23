BlackRock Inc. Sells 234,525 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $382,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $11,833,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

HLI opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

