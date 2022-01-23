BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,955 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.08% of Vicor worth $413,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $90.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

