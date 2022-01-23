BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,945 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $417,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

