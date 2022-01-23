BlackRock Inc. Sells 51,188 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.46% of SkyWest worth $384,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

