BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,190 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.04% of Dorman Products worth $390,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

