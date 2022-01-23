BlackRock Inc. Sells 817,019 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.75% of Aramark worth $398,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aramark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.