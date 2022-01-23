BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.00% of Federated Hermes worth $409,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.