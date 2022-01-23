BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 305,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.33% of Sanmina worth $384,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 43.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

