Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $319,815.44

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $319,815.44 and $2.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.