Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.30 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

