Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 292.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

NYSE V opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.