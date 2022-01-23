Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 208,631 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

