Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2,936.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 162,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.99 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

