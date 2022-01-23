Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,278 shares during the period. Snap accounts for about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,998,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $377,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

