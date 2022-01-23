Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 146,265 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,265 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortive worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4,613.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 420,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

