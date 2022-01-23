Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Shares of TSCO opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.94. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

