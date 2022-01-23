BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.22 ($76.38).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

EPA BNP traded down €1.67 ($1.90) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.44 ($70.95). The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €60.17 and its 200 day moving average is €56.28. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

