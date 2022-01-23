Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases Shares of 233,914 DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000. DICE Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.6% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.64% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $14.54 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

