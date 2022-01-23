Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 127,675 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.93 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

